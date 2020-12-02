realme Malaysia achieves 50% q-o-q growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Smartphone brand realme has achieved 50 percent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) growth in shipment for the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2020), and is ranked as Top 2 Smartphone Brand in the Malaysian market compared with other Southeast Asian countries.

In a statement today, realme Malaysia said it caters to the demand of online purchase through its e-commerce platforms while practising contactless delivery during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Globally, realme’s shipment grew 132 percent q-o-q, and the company has cumulatively shipped over 50 million smartphones by the end of Q3 2020, thus becoming the world’s fastest brand to hit 50 million shipments since its inception.

On realme’s significant growth in during the quarter, Counterpoint research analyst, Flora Tang, said realme has been winning tens of millions of fans globally and has become a leading choice smartphone brand for many younger consumers.

She noted that the Covid-19 pandemic had negative effects on the global smartphone industry, such as supply chain disruption, delayed market demand and reduced consumer confidence.

“During this period, we expect consumers to shift more towards the mid and budget smartphone segments, opting for value-for-money products.

“This is the price range where realme has a clear competitive edge with strong product offerings,” added Tang. — Bernama