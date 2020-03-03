Reappoint Dr Dzulkefly as Health Minister to combat Covid-19, says Miri MP

MIRI: Miri MP Dr Micheal Teo Yu Keng (pix) has urged Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to reappoint Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad as Health Minister to tie over Malaysia in facing the Covid-19 epidemic.

He said Dr Dzulkefly has been instrumental in providing much-needed leadership to Malaysia in its early response in preventing and containing the virus.

“At this critical time, the people will not forgive us if the epidemic snowballs out of control into a massive disaster for the nation while we play political musical chairs,” he said.

Dr Teo said it would be more pragmatic for Dr Dzulkefly and his team to continue to tackle and control the crisis as they have a good record so far.

“Under his stewardship, Malaysia so far has only a handful of coronavirus cases and the majority are cured and discharged. There is no mortality,” he said.

The Miri MP, who is a gynaecologist, said this in response to public requests in the social media asking for Dr Dzulkefly to continue leading the ministry.

Dr Teo said Malaysia is fortunate that the professional approach and political will in tacking the disease has enabled the country to contain its spread.

“Comparing the situation in Malaysia to the severity faced in Japan and Korea or even Singapore, this team has been doing remarkably well and must not leave midstream,” he said.

There have been 29 confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in Malaysia with no fatalities so far.

Muhyiddin, who was sworn in as the eighth prime minister of Malaysia on Sunday, is expected to announce his new cabinet soon. — Borneo Post