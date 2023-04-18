Reasonable cement price to be offered to affordable housing developers: PM

PUTRAJAYA: A reasonable cement price will be offered to housing developers who develop affordable housing under the RM300,000 category, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

“This will benefit the B40 and the M40 groups as it will see a maximum reduction of RM5,000 in the house price depending on the type and the price of the house,” he told a press conference here today.

He said the government in collaboration with the Malaysian Cement and Concrete Association (C&CA) and private housing developers will offer the cement price at a reasonable rate for the benefit of affordable housing developers.

Taking into account the reduction in the cement price compared to the market price, Anwar said it involved a total of RM120 million in private incentive given by cement suppliers to home buyers through housing developers.

“This private incentive is adequate for the construction of up to 24,000 units of affordable houses,” he said, adding that the incentive was also part of the Unity Government’s aspiration to provide affordable housing for the people. - Bernama