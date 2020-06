PETALING JAYA: The recent initiative by the government and Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) to offer a rebate on electricity bills has met with positive reviews.

Consumers, especially those in the lower-income brackets, have expressed gratitude over the aid.

The Bantuan Prihatin Electrik (BPE) provides relief to domestic users in the form of free electricity up to RM77 per month, equivalent to the first 300kWh electricity usage for three months during the movement control order (MCO) from April to June.

Domestic users whose monthly electricity consumption exceeds 300kWh will get a one-off rebate of RM231, which is RM77 per month for April to June.

This aid is in addition to the discounts on electricity bills given under the BPE, which was implemented on April 1.

Businesses are not privy to the aid as TNB defines a domestic user as a consumer occupying a private dwelling, “which is not used as a hotel, boarding house or for the purpose of carrying out any form of business, trade, professional activities or services”.

Malaysian Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Association president Datuk Seri Rosli Sulaiman said petty traders and those in the low-income bracket were thankful for the rebates.

“At least it can provide a little help for those who have been unable to run their businesses during this period. Their electricity bills must also be higher since they have been staying at home.

“Many still cannot open their shops as they are going through the various registration processes.”

For those who have managed to open, they are still largely lacking in customers because their customers find it tedious to adhere to the various standard operating procedures in place at markets and other premises.

A mother of four, who wished only to be known as Putri, said the rebate would provide some relief for her family.

“I have to work in two jobs to make ends meet. I’m a part-time housekeeper and also sell jamu (traditional medicine). With the rebate, at least I can save some (money) for my family.

“The pandemic has affected many livelihoods including mine. I have lost a large portion of my income and I know many others who have lost their jobs.”

K. Rishendran, 31, a multimedia designer, said he could use the money saved from the rebate for other essentials.

“I think it is a good move by the government to help in this way. The high number of people that this is helping is also commendable.

“My monthly house bill is normally a little over a hundred ringgit, so RM77 is still quite a saving.”

