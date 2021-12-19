Rebates, discounts & free inspections for Perodua vehicles affected by floods

KUALA LUMPUR: Perodua is offering towing service rebates, discounts on selected spare parts and free inspections to all owners of Perodua vehicles affected by floods.

Perodua customers can claim a towing service of up to a maximum of RM100 at the nearest Perodua service outlets subject to terms and conditions, the company said in a statement today.

“In addition, Perodua is also offering 20 per cent off on selected spare parts to Perodua owners whose vehicles are damaged by the floods,” it said.

Perodua president and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said these value-added services are provided to help alleviate some of the burden customers have to bear during this disaster.

“While a few of our service centres are also affected by the floods, our customers are encouraged to refer to any of our service outlets throughout Malaysia for assistance. We are doing our best to resume our operations (at the affected areas) as quickly as possible.

“Our genuine spare parts come with a manufacturer’s warranty and we ask our customers to not use any imitation parts as this may affect the performance of their vehicles,” he added.

The parts include all electronics items, engine overhaul gaskets, vehicle seats, door trim and carpet.

Customers whose vehicles have been damaged by the flood can call Perodua’s toll free customer care line at 1-800-88-5555 for towing assistance (terms and conditions apply). — Bernama