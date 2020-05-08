Rebels in PKR to be given the boot

PKR has been purging itself of “disloyal” party members following the fall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government two months ago, and those sacked might form a new political party.

A party leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Sin Chew Daily that the party is getting rid of “rebels” who had been supporting former deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and former vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin.

He said about 1,000 of Azmin’s supporters, including party leaders who are still in PKR, will be given the boot.

For starters, the PKR leadership has ordered members to dissociate themselves from any organisation or position linked to Azmin and Zuraida, including Penggerak Komuniti Negara and Pemuda Negara, which Azmin’s political secretary, Muhammad Hilman Idham and Zuraida were instrumental in setting up.

It is learnt the PKR secretariat has warned, via a circular on April 29, that immediate disciplinary action will be taken against anyone from the party joining the two organisations.

The source said prior to the formation of a new party, some of those sacked will temporarily park themselves with the two entities.

It is learnt that vice-president Tian Chua, who was slapped with a show-cause letter last month by the central leadership for meeting Azmin, has resigned from two government posts, including his position as special adviser to the works minister, to sever all ties with the Perikatan Nasional government.

“PKR’s purging exercise has not only worsened the split within the party but also undermined PH’s unity,” the party leader said, adding that many of those sacked from the party would deem a new political party as necessary as they want a fresh platform to continue with their political struggle.

“If the party (PKR) really doesn’t want us to stay on, we might set up a new party or join existing parties such as Gerakan or Parti Sosialis Malaysia.

Meanwhile, another party source warned that the purging might backfire and cause PH to lose Kedah as the two PKR assemblymen there are known to be Azmin’s loyalists.

At present, PH has 19 seats in the state against 17 held by the Opposition.