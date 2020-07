PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) has issued a ban on the book “Rebirth: Reformasi, Resistance, and Hope in New Malaysia”, effective yesterday.

In the Federal Government Gazette dated July 1, the order was issued under the Printing Presses and Publications (Control of Undesirable Publications) Order 2020.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix) made the order pursuant to subsection 7 (1) of the Printing Presses and Publishing Acts 1984.

The order stated that the prohibition covers the printing, importation, production, reproduction, publishing, sale, issue, circulation, distribution or possession of the book is absolutely prohibited in Malaysia.

The publication of the English-language book was subject to a ban because it may disrupt public order, alarm public opinion and contrary to any law and harmful to national interests and security.

The book edited by Kean Wong and published by the Strategic Information and Research Development Centre sparked controversy following the use of a visual similar to the national coat-of-arms that was said to be insulting the national symbol. — Bernama