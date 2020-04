GEORGE TOWN: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) only expects tourism to rebound some time next year. It also anticipates a drop in the number of visitors to the region, including Malaysia, by 32% this year.

In a statement, PATA said that the region will receive fewer than 500 million tourist visits (year-over-year) due to the onslaught of the novel coronavirus (Covid - 19) pandemic.

Based on the current situation, growth in only expected to resume in 2021 and return to forecast figures by 2023.

Much of course depends on how quickly the pandemic is contained or controlled.

An optimistic scenario suggests arrivals still falling in 2020 but by 16% while a pessimistic narrative predicts a reduction of around 50%.

The impacts are expected to be most severe in Asia, especially in northeast Asia, which is likely to lose almost 51% of its visitor volume between 2019 and 2020; followed by South Asia, losing 31%, and Southeast Asia, a 22% drop in visitor count.

West Asia is projected to lose almost six percent in visitor arrivals, followed by the Pacific with a projected contraction of 18%, and the Americas, losing a little under 12%.

Asia is expected to face losses amounting to USD$170 billion in tourist receipts due to the virus.

PATA chief executive officer Dr. Mario Hardy noted that this is first and foremost, an unfolding human tragedy, with a dire loss of life and for millions more, a loss of income as businesses close.

“Many remain in self - quarantine or follow social distancing guidelines. We can only hope that this pandemic is brought under absolute control quickly,“ he said.

The odds are that millions of travel trade workers will lose their income or their jobs.

Hardy implored for governments to take quick decisive action to stop further damage owing to the virus.