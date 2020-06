PUTRAJAYA: Rebuilding bilateral relations with countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), India and China within 100 days is a proud accomplishment for Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (pix).

In the 100 days that he has helmed the Foreign Ministry, he had also overseen the success of Wisma Putra in bringing back Malaysians stranded overseas following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Many Malaysians were brought home, with over 20,000 from 70 countries. That’s a fact and no one can deny Wisma Putra’s success in the last 100 days,” he said at a press conference when asked about his 100-day achievement at Wisma Putra after the Special Asean-Russia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Covid-19 today.

Hishammuddin said he would release a comprehensive report of his successful 100 days in the near future.

During the 100-day period, Hishammuddin also personally made an effort to put Wisma Putra and its personnel as crucial frontliners in the process of nation-building.

“In a borderless world, it is hoped that Wisma Putra’s role will be better recognised under my leadership,” he said.

On the movement of people between Malaysia and Singapore, Hishammuddin said the matter needed to be refined with his counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan before a constructive approach could be announced.

According to him, there are 20,000 Malaysians quarantined in Singapore and 250,000 people travelled between the two countries each day. — Bernama