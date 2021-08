KUALA LUMPUR: The following is a rebuttal of a viral news item on social media by the related agencies, issued through the Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s (KKMM) Quick Response Team as of 10pm last night.

The Kota Bharu Islamic City Municipal Council (MPKB-BRI), Kelantan has denied a viral voice note claiming that Pasar Siti Khadijah has been closed after positive Covid cases were reported there.

MPKB-BRI also refuted claims that have gone viral on social media that there were deaths due to Covid-19 involving traders at the market.

MPKB-BRI has not received any instruction for the closure of business operations at Pasar Siti Khadijah from the Health Ministry.

The public is urged to refer to the related ministry/department/agency websites and official social media channels to obtain the latest verified information.

-Bernama