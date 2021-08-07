Rebuttal of fake news on Aug 7 — KKMM

KUALA LUMPUR: The following is a rebuttal of a viral news item on social media by the related agencies, issued through the Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s (KKMM) Quick Response Team as of 3pm today.

The Human Resources Ministry (MOHR) would like to clarify that the message with a link regarding the New Corona Relief Fund using the National Coat of Arms and the name of a department under the ministry that has gone viral on Whatsapp is fake news.

The ministry also advises the public to always be cautious and not to click on such links. The public is urged to refer to the related ministry/department/agency websites and official social media channels to obtain the latest verified information. — Bernama