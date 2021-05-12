Rebuttal of fake news on May 12 — KKMM

KUALA LUMPUR: Following is a rebuttal of a viral news item on social media, issued by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team today.

Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has denied issuing a statement on the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in English which has gone viral on social media. PMO stressed that the statement was only issued in the Malay language. The public have been asked to stop spreading inaccurate information that could cause confusion and to refer to the PMO’s official media for verification. — Bernama