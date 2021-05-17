Rebuttal of fake news on May 17: KKMM

KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the rebuttal of viral news items on social media, issued by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team as of 3 pm today.

1. The Home Ministry (KDN) has denied the authenticity of a viral message claiming that a compound of RM2,000 to RM5,000 will be imposed on individuals who fail to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO), which is being outside the house/premises exceeding the set time limit without reasonable excuse. The Home Ministry emphasised that the message was fake, and the public are urged to stop disseminating unauthentic information to avoid confusion and concern in the community.

2. The Selangor Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee office has denied a statement claiming that the state government is to issue an additional 500,000 Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines to the people of Selangor with registration via the SElangkah application, as circulated on social media. It stressed that the message was false, and clarified that all official statements or announcements regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in Selangor would only be issued by Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, or state Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman, Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud. The public is advised to refer to the official social media accounts of Media Selangor, Selangor COVID-19 Task Force, Dr Siti Mariah and Amirudin to obtain accurate and authentic information. – Bernama