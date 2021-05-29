Rebuttal of fake news on May 28 - KKMM

KUALA LUMPUR: Following is a rebuttal of a viral news item on social media, issued by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team today.

The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) denies the authenticity of a graphic on the list of sectors allowed to operate from June 1 to 14, 2021 which has gone viral on social media.

MITI said that it has not released any graphic of the list of sectors in question, adding that the list will be announced by the National Security Council (MKN).

The public is advised to refer to the official website or social media platforms of the ministry/department/agency to obtain authentic information from time to time.- Bernama