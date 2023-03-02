Rebuttal of viral fake news on Feb 3: KKD

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has denied the claim that the Covid-19 vaccine contained an ID chip, which went viral on social media on Jan 24.

The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) Quick Response Team in a statement today said the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) under the MOH had also refuted the claim.

“The NPRA said that based on its assessment, Covid-19 vaccine products registered with the MOH Drug Control Authority (DCA) are safe, are of high quality, effective and do not contain any microchip.

According to the statement, the public can check the list of ingredients in the vaccine by referring to the product label or through the NPRA website at www.npra.gov.my refer to the main page> Consumer>Product> Search>Product Name.

The public is also urged not to speculate or spread information that is not true with the intention of causing anxiety in the community.

Instead, they should refer to official sources to obtain accurate and authentic information.

The statement was referring to the owner of a Facebook account ‘Cik Notes’ who posted and claimed the Covid-19 vaccine contained ID chip that can be accessed on multiple devices and can attack and cause the individual to die. - Bernama