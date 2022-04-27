Recent criticism against judiciary gone overboard: Chief Justice

PUTRAJAYA: Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat said although judges are subjected to public criticism and were accountable to those they serve, unsubstantiated accusations made against judges and the judiciary recently have really gone overboard.

She said although citizens including politicians were free to criticise the judiciary to a certain extent, it did not mean it was open to them including politicians to level unfounded and scurrilous attacks against the judiciary or a particular judge to further their own end

Lately, she said, the courts have been dealing with high-profile cases and cases involving public interest and that it was natural for judges to receive criticisms and accusations from parties aggrieved with the decision of the court in public interest cases.

However, she said what happened recently concerning accusations against judges and the judiciary, to her view, went overboard.

“When a need arises for the judiciary to be criticised, this should be done in a manner that is constructive and does not undermine its independence and public confidence in the judiciary,” she said in her speech at the swearing-in ceremony of 17 judicial commissioners who were confirmed as High Court judges.

Tengku Maimun said no one should sow the seeds of doubts among the public concerning the integrity of the judiciary or judges.

The chief justice said judges were subjected to scrutiny and that was why they write judgments so that they can be read, analysed, discussed and debated.

Tengku Maimun said it was important to emphasise that the judiciary is the last line of defence in a constitutional democracy and there must never be a suspicion that the judiciary is captured.

She said judges should not give up and be discouraged when performing their duties in accordance with the principles of law, adding that the integrity of the justice system and the independence of the judiciary can never be compromised under any circumstances.

“Come what may, we must remain strong and resilient and be steadfast in upholding the rule of law. Whilst, we cannot control the words or actions of some quarters who are bent on tarnishing or destroying the image of the judiciary, it is within our control to ensure that no one meddles in our affairs. In other words, there can be no interference in the judiciary if we judges do not allow that to happen,” she said.

Those present at the swearing-in-ceremony gave a standing ovation and thunderous applause to Tengku Maimun soon after she delivered her speech.

Recently, Court of Appeal judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, who heard and convicted former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak concerning charges of misappropriation of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds had lodged a police report over news articles alleging that he was being investigated for unexplained money in his bank account.

A statement released by the Federal Court chief registrar’s office on April 21 said Nazlan denied the false, baseless and malicious allegations which aimed to undermine his credibility as a judge and disrupt the administration of criminal justice and the judiciary.

The judiciary had also lodged a police report with regard to the allegation that there was a conspiracy between Tengku Maimun and political leaders to speed up the trial and sentencing of Najib and former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Meanwhile, 17 judicial commissioners took their oath of office and allegiance as High Court judges before Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed and Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim at the ceremony.

They were Datuk Seri Latifah Mohd Tahar, 60, Datuk Amarjeet Singh, 53, Datuk Duncan Sikodol, 62, K. Muniandy, 60, Dr Shahnaz Sulaiman, 53, Evrol Mariette Peters, 54, Christopher Chin Soo Yin, 64, Ong Chee Kwan, 58, Mohd Radzi Abdul Hamid, 59, Datuk Aslam Zainuddin, 56, Datuk Julie Lack, 61, Wong Siong Tung, 58, Leonard David Shim, 56, Nadzarin Wok Nordin, 59, Quay Chew Soon, 58, Atan Mustaffa Yussof Ahmad, 52, dan Anand Ponnudurai, 55.

Their appointments took effect today. - Bernama