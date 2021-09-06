Recipients consider BKC a windfall, to ease financial burden

BERA: Rubber tapper, Nor Ain Wazir described the Special Covid-19 Aid (BKC) remitted into her account today, as a ‘windfall’ for her family members as she did not expected to have extra money this month.

Nor Ain, 25, who is an Orang Asli from the Semelai tribe, said the money provided relief as her income and that of her husband from rubber tapping in the villagers’ plantation was uncertain.

“I want to use this money to buy food items so that we can eat a delicious dinner today. I also want to buy a top up card for my son because he is taking classes online. There are times when we run out of data because we have to give priority to food expenses.

“I thanked the teachers who helped buy the top up card. Since I already have the money, it is better for me to purchase my own top up card so that my son can study well,“ she said.

The mother of four children aged between one and 10 years admitted that she did not know about BKC and had gone to Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) Triang here located about 20 kilometres from her house in Kampung Bukit Gemuruh, to withdraw savings to purchase basic necessities.

Meanwhile, Felda Mayam settler, Bera C. Machap, 75, said he started queuing at the bank as early as 8.30am after learning that BKC would be remitted to the Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) aid recipient’s account today, after reading the newspaper last week.

“I want to spend some money on food items while the rest will be saved for future use as the price of palm fruit is also unstable.

“I have to make sure I have cash for unexpected things like medical expenses because my wife and I are old and at risk of getting sick,” he said.

For mechanic Law Tek Yong, 69, the cash assistance is very helpful to him as his monthly income has dwindled since the Covid-19 pandemic while his monthly expenses are increasing.

He said the priority was definitely to ensure that there was enough food at home as well as the comfort and welfare of his sickly mother under his care.

The BKC remittance process for Phase One began today, involving 10 million recipients comprising the hardcore poor, B40, M40, senior citizens and eligible singles involving funds amounting to RM3.1 billion.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday, hoped that the assistance would to some extent ease the burden of the people affected by Covid-19. — Bernama