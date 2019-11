BUKIT MERTAJAM: The youth who was allegedly driving recklessly against the traffic that led to a fatal accident of a motorist told the magistrate’s court here today that she did not stop driving due to too many vehicles at the time.

Ng Pei Ven, 21, said at the time of the incident that there was no other way to stop the vehicle due to too many vehicles but to continue driving.

Ng said this while giving her defence in the case she faces a charge of reckless driving that led to the death of Mohamad Fandi Rosli, 26, on the North-South Expressway, northbound at 7.50am on March 14, 2017.

She was charged under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 with a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to RM20,000, upon conviction.

In her statement, Ng also admitted to have seen several vehicles trying to avoid the accident while driving against the flow.

However, Ng responded with uncertainty when deputy public prosecutor Mohd Amril Johari questioned that the car she was driving had hit a vehicle driven by the deceased.

The accused also claimed that she did not know when questioned by Mohd Amril that she had hit the front bumper of the car driven by the deceased.

The part-time model was also silent and did not respond when asked by Mohd Amril if she (Ng) had not driven against the traffic, the accident would not have happened.

Asked by her lawyer, Lim Boon Beng, Ng said she did not intend to drive in the opposite direction.

The trial before magistrate Sri Pracha Nanthini Balabedha continues tomorrow. — Bernama