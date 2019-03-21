Reckless drivers may soon face stiffer penalties

KUALA LUMPUR: Those who cause death while driving recklessly or driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs may soon face stiffer penalties.

The law could be amended to enhance the punishment for such offences, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

“Those responsible must be held accountable. There should be no compromise,“ he told the Dewan Rakyat in response to a question from Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (BN-Machang).

Ahmad Jazlan wanted to know if the government intended to mete out stiffer punishments on those who cause death in road accidents.

Loke said the government would conduct thorough studies to determine the feasibility of such a move before making any decision on amending the Road Transport Act 1987. He said feedback would be sought from the police first as traffic offences came under their purview.

He said the views of the Attorney-General, Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research and other stakeholders would also be sought.

Loke’s statement came just two weeks after a 35-year-old woman, Olivia Chong, was sentenced to 17 years in prison and fined RM39,000 for causing the deaths of four persons while driving under the influence of alcohol. The accident happened in Tawau, Sabah in July last year.

Under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act, any person who drives recklessly and causes the death of another person faces imprisonment of two to 10 years and can be fined RM5,000 to RM20,000.

Anyone convicted for such an offence will be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for at least three years from the date of conviction. For the second or subsequent convictions, the period can be raised to 10 years.

Under Section 44 of the same Act, anyone convicted for causing death while driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can be jailed for three to 10 years or fined RM8,000 to RM20,000.