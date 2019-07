GEORGE TOWN: Reclamation works for the Gurney Wharf project is expected to be completed by the end of this September, says state Housing, Local Government, Town and Rural Development Committee chairman, Jagdeep Singh Deo.

“To works have reached 94% including coastal protection and soil treatment which are ongoing.

“Barring any unforeseen circumstances, we expect the reclamation works to be completed by end of this September, with the final surveyed boundary to be handed over to the state government by the last quarter of 2019,“ he told a press conference, here, today.

Jagdeep said out of 53.01ha of the total size to be surrendered to the state, 16.19ha would be developed by the state government for the benefit of the public by creating various public facilities at the wharf project.

“These will include a food court, food and beverage retail outlets, promenade, wetlands, beach, steps and ramp for the disabled, children’s play equipment, skate park and a water taxi pier.

“After reclamation is the important part, which is to build public facilities, otherwise they will be surrendering to us a ‘desert’. We don’t want that.

“The state government will tap into the expertise of both international and local consultants for the design and construction of Gurney Wharf. Within the next three months, the state government through its procurement process will call for a tender for the detailed design on the Gurney Wharf project,“ he said.

Jagdeep, who is also Datuk Keramat assemblyman, said the Gurney park development was estimated to cost around RM180 million and would be completed within 18 to 24 months.

He said the project would be an icon for Penang, bringing it further into the international limelight as well as serving Penangites by providing such public facilities.

“The development of the Gurney Wharf project will be guided by an Operational Requirement Statement (ORS) to ensure that the state government’s vision of Gurney Wharf being Penang’s icon, celebrating its seafront park-in-the-city, is achieved,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Jagdeep said the reclamation works for the Gurney Wharf project also proved that reclamation could be implemented if done in accordance with all the requirements and conditions stated by law.

“Of course this is not such a large scale one, but it can be done. It has been done here. When we started the project in 2016, to win public confidence, I had suggested to then Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng that we conduct a public survey to gather their input.

“More than 95 per cent of those surveyed agreed and supported the project. About three years later, we are nearing its completion and now we are in the process of looking forward to the development of various facilities for the public,“ he said.

Gurney Wharf, a new seafront public park, is a state government initiative, with its conceptual master plan by Grant Associates, an internationally-renowned consultant architect firm.

Grant Associates have been involved in various international projects including in the United Kingdom, such as the The Hive, Bristol Harbour Site and Cambridge Accordia, and also Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay. — Bernama