KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is of the view that Parliament should reconvene as soon as possible and that the government must act firmly to accelerate the Covid-19 vaccination process to achieve herd immunity quickly.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed this after weighing the views of all political party leaders, the Independent Special Committee on Emergency 2021 as well as briefings by experts and government agencies.

“His Majesty expressed the view that Parliament must sit as soon as possible to allow the Emergency Ordinances and the National Recovery Plan to be debated by members of the Dewan Rakyat,” he said in a statement today.

This view was expressed after Al-Sultan Abdullah chaired a Special Discussion of the Malay Rulers at Istana Negara today.

Ahmad Fadil said His Majesty is well aware of Parliament’s role as an important platform for elected representatives to discuss various issues, in particular the Covid-19 pandemic.

“His Majesty is of the view that Dewan Rakyat members will be able to discuss matters concerning government expenditure to help people in need and to revive the country’s economy,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said His Majesty also expressed the hope that Covid-19 infection curve can be flattened quickly, and viewed that vaccination was the only exit strategy to contain the pandemic.

“His Majesty was of the view that the government must act firmly in reducing bureaucracy and to accelerate the vaccination process to the public so that 80 percent herd immunity can be achieved earliest as possible,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed the view that a stable and strong government that is able to function efficiently was needed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and revive the nation’s economy.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his highest appreciation for the continued support of the Malay Rulers, which reflects their concern towards national issues and the people’s survival.

Ahmad Fadil added that His Majesty also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to frontliners and all Malaysians who had sacrificed their time and worked hard to combat the pandemic.

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah also urged Malaysians to pray that the country and the people will always be protected by Allah SWT from calamities and for the Covid-19 pandemic to end swiftly. — Bernama