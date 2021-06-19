Reconvening of parliament will enable NRP, emergency ordinances to be debated

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) and Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) expressed gratitude for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s views that Parliament should reconvene as soon as possible.

In separate statements, the two parties agreed that the reconvening of Parliament will enable the National Recovery Plan (NRP) and Emergency Ordinances to be debated for the benefit of the people.

The two parties also agreed that the ongoing emergency need not be extended after Aug 1.

Nevertheless, PBRS deputy president Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Ekonomi), in the statement, said if the Parliament reconvenes, all Members of Parliament (MPs) and Senators should use the opportunity to debate on matters related to efforts to fight Covid-19 and not on some political agenda that could lead the country to another crisis.

“The decision proves that His Majesty still gives priority to the (Rukunegara’s) principle of Supremacy of the Constitution in line with the aspiration to preserve the role of legislative oversight or check and balance by the MPs and Senators.

“PBRS upholds and takes seriously the King’s views on the need to ensure political stability so that the government can function more effectively in handling Covid-19 and revive the country’s economy for the wellbeing of the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Warisan’s statement stated that the King’s views were very much in line with the efforts of every elected representative in all political parties in the country to help people who are badly affected by the pandemic.

The statement said the debate on the National Recovery Plan and Emergency Ordinances was vital to ensure the wellbeing of the people is well protected.

“Leaders elected by the people have huge responsibilities to ensure the people’s health, safety and wellbeing are well protected and being taken care of,” it added. -Bernama