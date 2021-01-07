PETALING JAYA: Malaysia reported a record high of 3,027 new Covid-19 cases today.

Johor recorded the most new infections with 1,103 cases, followed by Selangor and Sabah at 706 and 493 cases respectively, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today.

Six of today’s reported cases were imported while the rest were through local transmissions.

Today’s cases brought the cumulative figure in the country to 128,465 Covid-19.

There were also eight new fatalities related to the virus, taking the total death toll to 521.