KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia today reported a record-high of 5,725 daily positive Covid-19 cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The previous high of 4,275 daily cases was recorded on Jan 23.

Dr Noor Hisham said that of the total today, 5,718 cases involved Malaysians while the seven import cases comprised five Malaysians and two foreigners. This also brings the total number of active cases currently to 45,478.

He said 16 more fatalities were recorded today, taking the death toll in the country to 733.

“There are 301 patients currently being treated in the intensive care unit, with 115 of them intubated,” he said on his official Twitter account.

Dr Noor Hisham said the fatalities today involved nine in Selangor, two in Sabah and one each in Kuala Lumpur, Sarawak, Melaka, Kelantan and Perak.

He said 3,423 recoveries were recorded today, bringing the cumulative figure for recoveries to 155,722.

Of the new daily cases, Selangor continued to record the highest number, with 3,126, followed by Kuala Lumpur (687 cases); Johor (684); Sabah (288); Sarawak (179); Terengganu (137); Kedah (125); Penang (99); Kelantan (93); Melaka (74); Perak (73); Negeri Sembilan (69); Pahang (67); Putrajaya (16); Labuan (five) and Perlis (three).

Dr Noor Hisham said 12 new clusters -- 10 at workplaces and two community -- were detected today.

He said the workplace clusters involved the Jalan Kota Buruk, Jalan By Pass, Jalan Bistari Dua, Jalan Empayar and Jalan Rusa Scientex clusters in Johor; Jalan Klang Construction Site and Jalan Vista Construction Site clusters in Kuala Lumpur; Persiaran Subang and Indah Industrial clusters in Selangor; and Jalan Sepanggar cluster in Sabah.

The two community clusters are the Tinanom cluster in Sabah and Tabong cluster in Sarawak.

Dr Noor Hisham said Malaysia had recorded 791 clusters, with 375 being active ones. -Bernama