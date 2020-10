PETALING JAYA: A record number of 1,240 new Covid-19 cases were recorded today, of which 927 were reported in Sabah. The Klang Valley recorded 194 cases.

Selangor recorded 176 cases, Penang (61), Negeri Sembilan (25) , Kuala Lumpur (17), Perak (eight), Sarawak (seven), Labuan (five), Johor (four), Kedah and Terengganu with three cases each, and Malacca (two).

This brings the total number of cases detected in the country to 27,805.

As of noon, 94 patients are in ICU with 31 requiring respiratory aid. Seven deaths recorded over 24 hours up to noon, raising the death toll to 236.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today that the country is seeing a climb in the number of infections in Sabah due to the 439 positive cases reported at Kepayan prison.

A total of 508 cases were from isolated clusters, namely the Penjara Kepayan (439 cases), Seberang Perai (57 cases), Benteng LD (seven cases), Penjara Tapah cluster (four cases) and Tembok cluster (one case).

One imported case was detected in Selangor from Russia and another in Labuan from Ukraine.

Four Malaysians and three foreigners died in Sabah hospitals and most of them had medical history including diabetes, kidney and heart problems or high blood pressure.

The youngest death reported today was a 27-year-old male foreigner who died in Tawau hospital without known medical history.

A total of 691 patients had been discharged. The total number of national recoveries is 17,825.