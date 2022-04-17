Recoveries exceed new Covid-19 cases on Saturday: Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 14,346 recovered cases were reported yesterday, which is higher than the number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in the country, at 9,705, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

He said of the total new cases reported yesterday, 9,675 were local transmissions with 96.1 per cent involving Malaysians and 3.9 per cent foreigners.

As for 30 imported cases, 83.3 per cent were Malaysians and 16.7 per cent foreigners.

“A total of 331 Covid-19 cases were admitted to the hospital yesterday with 146 cases or 44.1 per cent in categories three, four and five while the remaining 185 cases or 55.9 per cent in categories one and two,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement today.

He said Covid-19 patients requiring ventilators dropped to 81 patients yesterday, with the ventilator usage rate being nine per cent.

On the usage of health facilities dedicated to Covid-19 cases, Dr Noor Hisham said no state recorded usage of more than 50 per cent for beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) yesterday, while Putrajaya recorded occupancy of non-ICU beds exceeding 50 per cent, at 53 per cent.

On bed usage at the Covid-19 Low Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC), only Perak recorded more than 50 per cent, at 56 per cent.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said 10 new clusters were recorded yesterday, bringing the number of active clusters to 116.

The national Covid-19 infectivity rate or Rt value is 0.85, he added. - Bernama