Recoveries from Covid continue to beat new cases - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The 6,715 recovery cases from Covid-19 reported today continue the overcome 5,854 daily infections.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the latest development takes the cumulative Covid-19 recovery cases to 2,368,634 while the cumulative new cases now stand at 2,466,663.

“From the 5,854 daily cases reported today, 79 cases or 1.3 per cent were in categories three, four and five while 5,775 cases or 98.7 per cent were in categories one and two,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19 cases in the country today.

Apart from that, 5,841 cases involved local transmissions while 13 cases were from abroad.

He said 570 cases were being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU) with 293 of them requiring respiratory assistance.

Dr Noor Hisham said two new clusters were recorded today one each involving the workplace and high-risk group.

At the same time, the rate of infectivity or Rt nationwide is at 0.95 with Negeri Sembilan logging the highest Rt at 1.04 followed by Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya with 1.00 infectivity.

Detailed information on the current infection situation and spread of Covid-19 in the country will be uploaded onto COVIDNOW website at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my and the data will be updated at 12 midnight daily.- Bernama