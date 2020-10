PETALING JAYA: It was a short-lived recovery. Just when business was picking up for restaurants in the Klang Valley, a resurgence in Covid-19 infections has sent them back to the doldrums.

Business had already recovered to 70% to 75% of pre-Covid-19 levels when a third wave swept across the country.

Business is now back down to 20% to 25% of levels seen early in the year, according to Malaysian Indian Restaurant Owners Association president T. Muthusamy.

The imposition of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) has only made it worse, he told theSun.

“We were already on the road to recover. Many restaurants were getting back on their feet as more people began to eat out again. But that’s all gone.”

Muthusamy said even people from states that are not under a CMCO are avoiding eateries.

“Restaurant owners in Perak and Negri Sembilan are similarly seeing a drop in business.”

He said people get worried when they see the number of new cases rising every day.

“Restaurants now need help from the government to survive in this difficult time, given that the moratorium on loan repayment has ended.

“We have many bills to pay and we are trying to cope with it but it is difficult with business declining,” he added.

Muthusamy said many people are dipping into their savings to pay the bills and “this cannot go on”.

He said many workers in this sector are foreigners and even though the government has reduced the fee for the renewal of work passes to RM4,500, it was still high.

Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association president Datuk Jawahar Ali Taib Khan said restaurants have no choice but to strictly observe the standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Although we can have four people to a table, we are sticking to two. This hurts our business but we want to be responsible and play our part in preventing the virus from spreading.”

Jawahar also complained that when new rules are announced, there is always a lot of confusion.

He expressed hope that the government would introduce some form of financial assistance for restaurant operators.

Even English Premier League (EPL) matches, previously a huge draw for late night customers of Indian Muslim restaurants, no longer attract the crowd.

“We don’t see many customers now, even for big games. People are afraid, so they have changed their routine,” Jawahar said.

A restaurant owner in Petaling Jaya, who counts football fans among his main customers, said he now finds it hard to make ends meet.

“Many of us are considering the option of calling it a day. People used to have to wait for seats during EPL matches. But now, 70% of the tables are empty even on days of big matches,” he added.

Even the “lepak” culture of the youth has been wiped out, Jawahar said.

“People no longer come to the restaurant and sit for hours to drink coffee or tea with friends.

“Most customers now come for lunch or dinner but they finish their meals quickly and leave,” he added.