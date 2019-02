KUALA LUMPUR: A recovery officer was charged in the Ampang Sessions Court here today with voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a woman by splashing acid.

Mohd Nazarudin Najmudin, 48, pleaded not guilty to the charge framed against him under Section 326 of the Penal Code before judge Azrul Darus.

The section provides an imprisonment term of up to 20 years and liable to whipping or fine upon conviction.

He allegedly committed the offence on 32-year-old victim Nor Syafika Hasim at Jalan Pandan Indah 22, Pandan Indah here at about 7.40pm on Jan 25.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nadiah Malek Fauzi urged the court not to grant bail for safety reason.

“Both the accused and victim are known to each other and there is a possibility that the accused will get in contact with her,“ she said.

She added that due to the attack, the victim suffered serious burns on the eyes and body.

Meanwhile, the accused’s lawyer K. Ponnusamy in a lengthy submission, among others, appealed to the court for his client to be released on bail to facilitate preparations on their defence.

The court did not allow Mohd Nazarudin bail and set March 14 for mention.

It was believed that the accused and the woman, who was a former colleague, are best friend and the attack was said to be due to anger and revenge. — Bernama