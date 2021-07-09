Recovery Plan being drawn for Batang Sadong constituents — Nancy

SIMUNJAN: The Batang Sadong parliamentary office is drawing up a recovery plan at various levels to ensure that residents in the area can continue to find sources of income to support their families.

Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the recovery plan would enable aid efforts to be coordinated and channeled immediately either through her service center or via government agencies.

“The existing social networking system in the Batang Sadong parliamentary constituency, rural areas, in particular, can ensure that matters such as (aid distribution) can be addressed. It may also differ from (the recovery plan) those in the city,” she told reporters.

Nancy, who is also Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, had earlier handed out food baskets worth RM20,000 from Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (YADIM) for the asnaf and the poor here today.

On the RM300,000 federal allocation under the National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) for MPs, she said the money will be utilised comprehensively from today.

Nancy said 4,800 heads of household comprising the poor, asnaf and E-Kasih recipients from the Gedong, Simunjan and Sadong Jaya state constituencies that come under the Batang Sadong parliamentary constituency would receive the assistance.

She said the distribution of food aid to residents in the parliamentary constituency had never stopped since the start of movement controls last year, with each state assemblyman being allocated RM250,000 by the Sarawak government apart from allocations from the federal government.

“When there are families stricken with Covid-19, the whole village will be closed (controlled) and we will also help the affected families with allocations from the state government and the Social Welfare Department,” she said. — Bernama