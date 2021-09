ALOR SETAR: A recurrence of the water surge incident occurred at Titi Hayun recreational area in Yan due to heavy rain today.

However, no casualties or damages were reported during the incident which took place at about noon, and the water level was said to have receded soon after that.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations), Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain, said firefighters had monitored the area and found the incident was not as bad as the first incident on Aug 18.

“JBPM monitored the situation at 2 pm based on a video that went viral on social media in connection to the water surge incident at Titi Hayun,” he said when contacted here today.

On Aug 18, the Gunung Jerai mudflow in Kedah has claimed four lives and affected about 1,000 houses in Yan and Kuala Muda districts.- Bernama