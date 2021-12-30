Red alert warning for districts in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a red alert for three districts in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang until tomorrow following dangerous levels of continuous heavy rain.

MetMalaysia, in a statement this afternoon, said a heavy downpour is expected to hit Jeli in Kelantan, Kemaman in Terengganu as well as Kuantan, Pahang.

MetMalaysia said other districts in the three states are marked orange (severe-level continuous rain warning) until Jan 1.

A red alert or danger level weather warning is issued when rainfall is expected to exceed 240mm per day.

The orange level or severe weather warning shows an area that is expected to be hit by continued heavy rain.

The yellow alert level weather warning indicates continued heavy rains are expected to last between one and three days.