KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a danger (red) level weather warning for several areas in Johor and Pahang.

MetMalaysia, in a statement, said that very heavy rain is expected to continue today in Johor, including Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru.

Heavy rain is also expected to continue in Segamat, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Mersing and Pontian until tomorrow.

Several areas in Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang are also expected to experience continuous heavy rain until tomorrow.

An alert (yellow) level weather warning with heavy rain was issued for Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran and Bera in Pahang as well as Kelantan and Terengganu.

A similar warning was also issued for Tangkak and Muar in Johor, expected to continue until Monday.

“A similar warning has also been issued for Sabah including the west coast (Tuaran, Ranau, and Kota Belud), Sandakan (Telupid, Beluran and Sandakan) as well as Kudat today,” it said. -Bernama