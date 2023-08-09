Red tide phenomenon spotted in waters off Pulau Betong

BALIK PULAU: The red tide phenomenon that caused a massive fish kill in the waters off Teluk Bahang last month has also hit the waters of Pulau Betong.

Universiti Sains Malaysia, Centre for Marine and Coastal Studies (CEMACS) director, Prof Datuk Dr Aileen Tan Shau Hwai said her team was informed by caged fish breeders operating in the waters off Pulau Betong of the discovery of a type of plankton called Noctiluca Scintillans this morning, adding that a high tide occurred at that time and the algae most likely came from Teluk Bahang and were carried by currents there.

She said investigations revealed that marine life died due to a lack of oxygen and a high concentration of ammonia resulting from the presence of the algae.

“Variations in the environment such as atmospheric temperature coupled with heavy rainfall led to changes in sea surface temperature and the availability of dissolved nutrients are responsible for the proliferation of the Noctiluca scintillans plankton,”she explained.

The Penang Fisheries Department said that preliminary analysis carried out by the Batu Maung Fisheries Research Institute in the area revealed the presence of non-toxic algae of the Noctiluca Scintillans species that are not harmful to humans. -Bernama