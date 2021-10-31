Redeem e-vouchers through “Rediscover Fun Campaign- A Theme Park Family Affair”

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians can look forward to an exciting family escapade with the launch of the “Rediscover Fun Campaign – A Theme Park Family Affair” in collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) through Tourism Malaysia and the Malaysian Association of Theme Park and Family Attractions (MATFA) starting Oct 30 until Dec 10.

In a statement today, MOTAC said Malaysians can redeem a total of RM400,000 e-vouchers and enjoy discounts up to 50 per cent for entrance tickets at over 25 participating theme parks and family attractions covering indoor and outdoor parks, water parks, adventure parks, animal parks, and family entertainment centres.

The e-cash vouchers worth RM10 are limited to 40,000 early birds and can be redeemed from MATFA’s official website at matfa.org.my.

The statement quoted Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix) as saying that the campaign is in line with the Tourism Recovery Plan by MOTAC, aiming to revitalise the domestic tourism industry that has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The campaign will benefit at least 40,000 Malaysians, and MATFA is also looking forward to garnering 50 per cent incremental visitations throughout the campaign duration with high hopes that the momentum continues to pick up,” Nancy said.

Visitors can rest assured that all participating operators will comply with Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOP). For more information on the list of participating theme parks as well as the general campaign’s terms and conditions, please visit matfa.org.my or www.malaysia.travel. -Bernama