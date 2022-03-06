Reduce bureaucracy associated with flood relief distribution - Noh Omar

TANJUNG KARANG: Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar has asked that the confirmation procedure for flood relief aid be reduced to overcome the lateness in delivering such aid to flood victims in Selangor.

“I hope that if we can reduce (the bureaucracy) as I was informed in Bestari Jaya, when I handed in (the form) to the District and Land Office, the officer there had to seek confirmation with village headmen.

“It should be that when we send it to the District and Land Office, they should have a record so there’s no need for a reconfirmation. That’s why it is late,” the Selangor state National Security Council (MKN) chairman told the media after officiating the closing ceremony of the Tanjung Karang Education Carnival.

Noh, who is Tanjung Karang MP, said that it was undeniable that there were still victims of the December floods who have yet to receive aid from the federal or state governments.

“I can’t get the actual number of aid recipients but based on information reported there are still those who have yet to receive aid. Maybe it’s in the final stages,” he said.

He said flood victims who have yet to receive aid, including the Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) or Bantuan Selangor Bangkit (BSB) need to inform their respective Disctrict and Land Office or contact the Selangor Implementation Coordination Unit in Shah Alan. — Bernama