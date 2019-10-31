Reduce smoking to avoid more by-elections: Deputy Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR: All lawmakers are advised to reduce the number of cigarettes they smoke, to avoid the possibility of more by-elections.

Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Nga Kor Ming (pix) gave the advise to those in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, in particular Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid who had raised the issue of smokers’ rights.

“I understand Kapar is always defending the rights of smokers in the country, but I would like to advise, please reduce the number of cigarettes you take.

“This is for the sake of everybody’s health, and so that there’s no more by-elections,” he said jokingly during the Health Ministry’s 2020 Budget winding up, here, yesterday.

In defence, Abdullah Sani said he was not a heavy smoker, and that he was merely representing the voices of all smokers in the country.

Earlier, the PKR man had asked Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad to consider providing smoking corners or rooms in all restaurants following the ministry’s smoking ban at eateries.

He said imposing the ban was a discrimination against smokers, arguing that while smoking might be unhealthy to one’s self, the government should also respect the rights of those who light up.

“There are about nine million smokers in Malaysia, and they have voiced their dissatisfactions at being treated like third-class citizens. I hope the minister can come up with a solution that’s a win-win for all,” he said.

Responding to this, Dzulkefly said the decision was made in the interest of non-smokers who are forced to inhale passive smoke, in particular those more at risk like children, pregnant women and the elderlies.

“The main objective of this smoking ban at eateries is to avoid secondhand smoke from reaching the unintended target. We want to limit this exposure to non-smokers. We are not out to wage war with smokers,” he said.

Nonetheless, Dzulkeflye said the ministry would discuss with the Housing and Local Government Ministry and local councils on Abdullah Sani suggestion.