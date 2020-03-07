Redzuan should apologise for lying to the Agong: Khalid

PETALING JAYA: Former Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad (pix) has taken to Twitter asking Former Minister of Entrepreneur Development Mohamad Redzuan Yusof if he’s willing to apologise to the Agong for lying.

The reason for Khalid’s request to Redzuan was because Redzuan had first asked Khalid to apologise to the Agong for disrespecting his decision in choosing the Prime Minister as reported by FMT. This was due to the fact that Khalid had told in a ceramah the following: “But the Agong was not confident, why? Because out of more than 100 MPs, only 40 were Malay and non-Malays numbered more than 60.”

Assuring that what he said in the ceramah was not disrespectful, Khalid tweeted, “We always hope the best for our royal institution, and we would never lie to it.”

Khalid then stated that the act of lying to the Agong was a rebellious act and accused Redzuan of it, saying, “You [Redzuan] showed the utmost disrespect to King and Country when you lied and claimed that Tun M & 5 others supported Muhyiddin.”