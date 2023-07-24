REE: MACC arrest senior Kedah gov't officer

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday arrested a Kedah government senior officer to facilitate investigations into allegations of corruption and misuse of power regarding the issue of illegal rare earth elements (REE) mining in the state.

A source with the MACC said the man, in his 50s, was detained at 8 pm at the MACC office in Alor Setar after he was suspected of soliciting bribes amounting to almost RM 1 million from a company owner.

The suspect has been remanded for three days from today.

MACC senior investigations director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, who confirmed the arrest, said the case is being investigated under Sections 17 and 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

Prior to this, it was reported that a senior officer of the Kedah Menteri Besar Inc (MBI) and a woman director of a company were arrested by the MACC to assist in investigations in connection with corruption and abuse of power in REE mining activities in the state, allegedly involving bribes totalling more than RM13 million.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki on July 20 said MACC had recorded statements from 12 individuals over the case. -Bernama