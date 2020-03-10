Reezal Merican can help strengthen sports development structure, says NSC

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Sports Council (NSC) hopes the appointment of Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican as Youth and Sports Minister will strengthen the nation’s sports development structure.

In welcoming the Kepala Batas MP’s appointment, NSC director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail also expressed the hope that the approach adopted by sports bodies in the country could be streamlined to be in line with the Youth and Sports Ministry’s agenda.

“We can’t act alone as we have many stakeholders assisting in the development of an athlete. So, I hope the approach we are currently using can be further enhanced,“ he told Bernama yesterday.

Meanwhile, Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria hopes the Minister will maintain several existing sports programmes such as the Podium Programme and National Sports Day, as they clearly benefited the people.

“We are confident that with his vast experience as former Deputy Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican can help further raise the standard of sports.

“We will hold a meeting with him soon and brief him on the postponement of several local and overseas sports events following the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as on the role of OCM,“ explained Mohamad Norza.

National Sports Institute (NSI) chief executive officer Ahmad Faedzal Md Ramli, in welcoming the appointment, said he would meet Reezal Merican soon to brief him on the functions and role of NSI, especially in sports medicine.

“We are confident that his leadership in the ministry will be crucial in spurring the sports industry, especially sports medicine, towards a better future,“ said Ahmad Faedzal. — Bernama