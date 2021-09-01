Reezal Merican starts work as Housing and Local Government Minister

PUTRAJAYA: Newly-minted Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (pix) today reported for his first day of work at the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) here.

Reezal Merican, along with 29 Cabinet ministers and 37 deputy ministers were sworn in before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara on Monday.

After scannning in, Reezal Merican, who was previously the Youth and Sports Minister, will attend the first Cabinet meeting which will be virtually chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

