Reezal Merican to play active role as backbencher in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Bertam assemblyman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican will use his experience in administration to play an active role as a backbencher of the Penang state government.

Reezal Merican, who is also a Umno Supreme Council member, welcomed the formation of the state government executive council (exco) lineup, which featured a combination of new and old faces.

“I welcome the exco lineup, which is a combination of new and old faces, such as Datuk Keramat and Tanjung Bungah assemblymen Jagdeep Singh Deo and Zairil Khir Johari, in addition to those who are experts in their respective fields like Batu Maung assemblyman Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid, who is known in academia.

“I will continue playing an active role now that I am a backbencher. Now that the state requires strong backbenchers, I will play that role in the state assembly,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Asked about rumours of his appointment as Deputy Chief Minister I as has gone viral on social media yesterday, Reezal Merican described it as mere speculation.

He said he would always comply and agree with decisions taken by the highest leadership because he was loyal to the party.

“I view this speculation as wishful thinking by netizens because I am a former minister at the federal level but we must understand it is different at the state level and I am considered the same as everyone else. I do not take the speculation seriously,” he said.

Reezal Merican emphasised that his priority in the state polls this time was to make amends for his defeat in Kepala Batas in the 15th general election.

In the Aug 12 state polls, Reezal Merican defeated incumbent Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq of Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the Bertam constituency with a majority of 2,321 votes. - Bernama