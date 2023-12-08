Reezal Merican wins in Bertam

KEPALA BATAS: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Bertam state seat Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican secured 10,453 votes to win the contest in the state election today.

According to the official result released by the Election Commission (EC), Reezal Merican won with a majority of 2,321 votes.

He defeated incumbent Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq of Perikatan Nasional (PN) who secured 8,132 votes in a one-on-one contest.

In the 15th General Election (GE) held last year, Reezal Merican failed to defend the Kepala Batas Parliamentary seat when he lost to PN candidate Dr Siti Mastura Muhammad. - Bernama