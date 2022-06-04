Refer to Articles 2, 3 of Govt-PH MoU to avoid expiry date confusion: Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) has asked all parties to refer to Articles 2.1 and 3.1 in the government’s memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakatan Harapan (PH) on Transformation and Political Stability so as to avoid any confusion about its expiry date.

In a Facebook post, Annuar attached several copies of the MoU signed on Sept 13 last year to explain further his recent statement that there was no expiration date for the MoU.

“To those who like to write but are lazy to read, research or who may deliberately want to confuse facts, I am posting official documents or copies of the MoU between the government and PH.

“Please go through Articles 2 and 3 of the MoU. I was one of those representing the government during the signing of the MoU,” he said.

Article 2.1 states: “This Memorandum of Understanding shall be effective from the date this Agreement is signed and shall apply until the dissolution of the 14th Parliament of Malaysia” while Article 3.1 states: “The Government agrees not to propose the dissolution of Parliament before July 31, 2022”.

The Ketereh member of parliament was responding to comments by several UMNO leaders who disputed his statement in Kota Kinabalu recently.

Annuar had said that MoU has no expiry date and it provides backing for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob until Parliament is dissolved.

The Federal Government and PH had inked the MOU, covering six initiatives, to form a bipartisan partnership in line with the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia. — Bernama