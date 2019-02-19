Refer to Foreign Ministry before accepting job offers abroad

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians, especially young people, are advised to refer to the Foreign Ministry on employment information before accepting job offers overseas.

Foreign Ministry’s Consular Division Undersecretary, Mohd Adli Abdullah said the ministry often advised people to be cautious and not be swayed by high paying job offers from abroad.

“In the recent case in Cambodia, they were offered threefold the salary, namely from US$1,200 (RM4,902) to US$1,500 (RM6100) while the usual salary for a cook or employee of a hotel was only US$300 (RM1,200) to US$400 (RM1,630).

“People also need to refer to local laws for example in Korea, we are not one of the source countries to supply manpower to that country so we can’t work there and can be arrested and prosecuted for abusing the visa,” he said on the Ruang Bicara programme on Bernama News Channel here, yesterday.

He said a very good bilateral relationship between Malaysia and Cambodia was among the factors for the smooth release of the 47 Malaysians detained in Cambodia on Dec 11.

According to him, the support of Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, who contacted the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Cambodia Prak Sokhonn who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation also led to facilitate bringing back 47 Malaysians aged 18 to 21 years.

All the Malaysians who were arrested for suspected involvement in illegal gambling operations were released after several negotiations between the Cambodian and Malaysian governments.

The special approval to release all the 47 Malaysians detained at the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Prison was given by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen after finding all the detainees had been duped by a job recruitment syndicate.

All 40 Sarawakians and three from Sabah arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport yesterday evening onboard a JC International Airlines chartered flight, from Siem Reap International Airport, Cambodia while four others from the Peninsula boarded AirAsia to Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama