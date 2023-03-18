Refer to MAINPP before organising visits to houses of worship

KEPALA BATAS: Any programme that invites Muslims to visit non-Muslim houses of worship in Penang must be referred to the Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP).

MAINPP president Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman (pix) said this is to ensure that the organiser complies with all guidelines, including the dos and don’ts in the programme.

“The organiser must be a non-governmental organisation (NGO) related to unity or social work. If not, we don’t encourage them to hold such a programme.

“Refer to MAINPP because the programme has to be carried out in a controlled manner. I’m also confident there have been applications and guidelines issued by the mufti’s office before this. So we can refer to it again,” he told reporters today.

The Deputy Chief Minister I said this when asked whether Penang will follow Selangor’s move to impose a ban on programmes involving Muslims at non-Muslim houses of worship in the state.

Ahmad Zakiyuddin said Penang adheres to the Administration of Islamic Religious Affairs Enactment 1993, including prohibiting the spread of other religions to Muslims.

On Monday, a news portal reported that an NGO is organising a visit to a church and inviting non-Christians to join. - Bernama