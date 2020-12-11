Reform political system, stop power abuse - ABIM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM) is of the view that the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah’s speech on the current political situation in Perak yesterday clearly demonstrates the need to reform the political system and stop power abuse.

Its president Muhammad Faisal Abdul Aziz said all parties, Perak MPs and state assemblymen in particular, must work towards a better political system and having proper practices in place.

He said most importantly, there must be laws to disqualify elected representatives to ensure the mandate given by the people during elections is not abused by political leaders.

“This includes limiting the power of unreasonably appointing politicians to certain bodies such as government-linked companies which can be perceived as political bribery to gain support,“ he said in a statement here, today.

Muhammad Faisal said ABIM wants these changes done immediately so that the people do not start losing hope in the country’s democratic system as it is the main foundation for political stability.

At the same time, ABIM stressed that all political leaders must reflect on what seems to be a trust deficit in the country’s political institutions.

In a speech at the swearing-in ceremony of Kota Tampan assemblyman Datuk Saarani Mohamad as the 14th Menteri Besar of Perak yesterday, Sultan Nazrin said a righteous leader would persevere in enjoining what is right and forbidding what is wrong because as he knows that Allah will be his strength, protection and defence.

“He needs not offer a bribe or an inducement to gain support and loyalty, and he needs not intimidate or threaten anyone to build his strength,” His Highness said, while also pointing out that the swearing-in of three menteri besar in the same term reflects a leadership failure in Perak.

Last Friday, Bersatu deputy president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu failed to obtain majority support as Menteri Besar following a motion of vote of confidence tabled by Datuk Abd Manap Hashim (BN-Pengkalan Baru) and resigned the next day. -Bernama