PETALING JAYA: Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) has called upon all parties to work together for the betterment and future of the country, and not derail the important reform and progress already made thus far.

However, LFL director Melissa Sasidaran (pix) said it is proper and democratic for a fresh general election to be called if no one is able to command the confidence of the majority of the Dewan Rakyat with a legal and transparent process.

“This is to allow the people the chance to vote once again and give a fresh and resounding mandate to the new Prime Minister and the government,“ she said in a statement today.

She also said the 14th General Elections was unprecedented in Malaysia’s history as people came out in force to vote for change and rejected the corrupt and divisive politics of the past, and that for the first time, a new ruling coalition was elected.

“Unfortunately the coalition has also been tainted by the relentless tussle for power since GE14. Instead of building on the trust and goodwill of the people, this has jeopardised the momentous opportunity for change and disregarded the people’s mandate,“ she said.

She also urged elected representatives to firmly focus and continue with the reform process and not allow Malaysia to revert to the old corrupt and divisive politics that people voted to leave behind.

She was referring to the political developments that resulted in the resignation of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the subsequent collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.