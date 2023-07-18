Refrain from discussing position of Malay Rulers in unhealthy political discourse: PM

SEKINCHAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has called on all parties to refrain from turning matters relating to the position and role of Malay Rulers into unhealthy political discourse.

Instead, he said the monarchy institution should be protected and respected by all.

As such, Anwar also called on the public to really understand the charges imposed on Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor under the Sedition Act 1948 today, and respect the court process.

“I call on everyone to study the charges, to understand first and foremost the reason for the police report lodged by the Selangor Royal Council and also the reason for the Attorney-General to prosecute,” he told reporters after launching the Sentuhan Agro MADANI programme here today.

Earlier today, Muhammad Sanusi was charged at two Sessions Courts with two counts of inciting the public over his remarks on the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar and the establishment of the unity government in a political talk last week.

On both charges, Muhammad Sanusi was alleged to have committed acts that had a seditious tendency by uttering words to raise discontent or disaffection among the subjects of a Ruler.

Anwar stressed that the government had tried to avoid using the Sedition Act, but in this case, it clearly involves matters relating to the position of the Malay Rulers.

“In terms of policy, we tried to avoid using the Sedition Act, but this case touched on the position of the Rulers.

“If it’s about criticising the Prime Minister, I would never use it (sedition) as an excuse (to take action), but this involves the position and dignity of the Rulers, who we should respect. We should also refrain from turning matters relating to them (Rulers) into unhealthy political discourse,” he said.

Yesterday, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said the issue regarding Muhammad Sanusi’s statement, which was considered insulting to the Selangor royal institution, is not over yet.

Members of the Selangor Royal Council also lodged a police report on July 14 regarding the issue. - Bernama