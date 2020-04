PETALING JAYA: Now that this year’s Ramadan bazaar has been called off, traders have been given the choice of getting their deposits refunded or leaving them with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Those who want their money back will have to reapply for a new slot at next year’s event but those who choose to have DBKL hold on to their money will automatically get a slot next year.

These are the terms in a letter addressed to traders that was seen by theSun yesterday. Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan later confirmed the terms in the letter.

In a Facebook live-stream, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa also confirmed that payments for slots at Ramadan bazaars will be carried forward to next year.

In an immediate response, the Malay Agricultural Settlement board, which represents the traders, said “slightly more than 90” of them had paid the RM680 deposit each for a slot but only 20% of them are asking for a refund.

Its adviser Wan Radin Saliku said a small group of traders were very upset that they will have to miss out on this year’s bazaar.

The government has decided to disallow the bazaar for fear that it could lead to Covid-19 infections. Ramadan is expected to begin on April 23.

Under the current movement control order, non-essential businesses are not allowed to operate. Restaurants, however, are allowed to operate only for takeaway or delivery orders.

